Railways minister says lockdown likely to be extended

LAHORE: As the number of coronavirus cases continued to surge in the country on Wednesday, Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed hinted that the countrywide lockdown imposed since last month will be extended on account of a massive hike in the infections.

In a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that nationwide lockdown is unlikely to end on April 14, also confirming a maiden case at a Railways workshop in Mughalpura, Lahore.

He said that the workshop, that has over 10,000 people in staff, has been closed till April 12. The minister said that workers over the age of 50 can go on leave after submitting an application to their supervisor.

He said that coolies can get Rs12,000 by sending an SMS to 8171.