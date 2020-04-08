Qaiser says committee to review coronavirus situation on priority basis

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that the parliamentary committee, which was formed to monitor the coronavirus outbreak in the country, will review the epidemic on a “priority basis”.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Speaker Qaiser assured that “the state will do its duty” and promised that the parliament will “not disappoint the people”.

He also urged people to pray indoors on Shab-i-Barat and asked religious scholars to “cooperate with the government”.

The parliamentary committee – comprising federal government officials, as well as members of the National Assembly – was set up last month to monitor the epidemic. According to the speaker of the Lower House, the committee would “inspect, monitor, and supervise everything related to the novel coronavirus, as well as its negative impact on the Pakistani economy”.

At the time, it was announced that a sub-committee will also be set up which would compile terms of reference (TORs) and submit its report in both the upper and lower houses of the Parliament. Today, Speaker Qaiser announced the formation of the subcommittee to formulate the TORs of the parliamentary committee.

According to him, the committee will deal with all issues on a “war footing”, adding that everything was being done in accordance with the prime minister’s advice.

He further said that two meetings had been held with the shura of the Tableeghi Jamaat.

More details to follow