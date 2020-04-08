Punjab govt gives one-week time to private schools to give fee concession

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday gave a one-week ultimatum to private schools to give 20 per cent concession in tuition fee for the months of April and May 2020 and issue revised challan forms.

In a media talk, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas said that he had held a meeting with the private school owners “five or six days ago” wherein they “flat out” refused to give concession.

“However, today, we are giving them one-week time [to follow the government’s directives and] to issue revised fee challans,” he said, adding that in case of non-compliance, concerned parents can lodge a complaint with the School Education Department on a helpline which will be announced soon both on social media and mainstream media.

“I’m asking parents not to submit fee unless you get your new challan forms,” he said, adding: “This should not be a big deal [for schools] […] we are only asking for a two-month relief.”

Minister for School Education @DrMuradPTI‘s media talk on reduced fees of private schools. Private schools have been given one week time to issue revised fee challans as per the directive of @GOPunjabPK. pic.twitter.com/Xw37Cd6OyU — School Education Punjab (@SchoolEduPunjab) April 8, 2020

The ultimatum comes two days after the Punjab government directed private schools in the province to give 20 percent concession in tuition fee in addition to collecting the fees of the following two months separately.

In a news briefing, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that private schools have been directed to not layoff their employees.