PTI asks Sindh govt to formulate strategy to ease lockdown

–PTI ministers warn Sindh govt of riots due to hunger

KARACHI: Sindh Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has asked the Sindh government to make a strategy to ease the lockdown before April 14, suggesting that it should be relaxed after following the code of conduct regarding the coronavirus disease.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday in the Karachi Press Club (KPC), flanked by PTI Central Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi president Khuram Sher Zaman, MNA Aftab Siddiqui and secretary PTI Karachi Jamal Siddiqui, he gave a number of suggestions to move towards normalcy in the province.

He suggested that market hours should be increased to cope with the expected rush of buyers in local bazaars, cloth shops should be allowed to open one day in a week and all other shops should be allowed to do business on other days.

“The megacity which runs the whole country’s economy has already been facing its own dying economy. Factory workers are jobless. Factories must be allowed to work after following due precautions to avoid a tough recession,” he added.

Commenting on the current situation, Shamim also criticised the provincial government, saying that it had promised to give ration to the poor, but did not fulfil this promise.

He urged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to solve the hunger crisis, warning that the hungry people would take to the streets to riot if the situation persisted.

“The K-Electric, an anti-people company, is also harassing consumers by sending them heavy average bills without reading metres,” he added.

Further, Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haleem Adil Sheikh that his party had suggested that a proper strategy be formulated but the Sindh government did not follow the advice and abruptly closed down schools and halls.

“Now, this government is not even able to distribute ration. Where did the promised 2 million ration bags go? The PPP is not refraining from characteristic dishonesty even during a global crisis. Salaries of assembly members and government employees were also deducted but nobody knows where the funds have gone,” he stated.

He said the situation in Sindh is creeping towards a civil war and wondered if the Sindh government wanted people to raise arms in revolt.

Interestingly, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aftab Siddiqui claimed that thousands of people have died in other countries but they have not closed down their routine life. “I suggest the Sindh government take the precautions and relax the lockdown,” he added.

Similarly, MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that CM Murad Ali Shah’s planning regarding the lockdown is poor.

“Hospitals do not have kits to test possible coronavirus patients and doctors are not given personal protective equipment (PPEs). and hospital staff is utterly unsafe. Coronavirus cases amongst doctors are worrisome,” he said.