Providing PPEs to health officials top priority, Fawad says

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the provision of the personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health officials, who are out in the field to battle the coronavirus, was the top priority of the government.

In a media talk, Fawad said that the government was taking necessary measures to equip the paramedical staff at public hospitals with protective gear.

He also appealed to the public to observe social distancing, avoid handshaking and hugging; and wash hands frequently to contain the potential spread of the virus.

Individuals are equally responsible in this fight [to contain the epidemic],” he said.

It is the responsibility of the citizens to refrain them from social gatherings and avoid unnecessary travel, he mentioned, adding that we should take good care of our health.

According to Fawad, it was good news that the number of confirmed cases was comparatively lower than most of the developed countries including the US and Italy.

“We are keeping a close eye on the tally and ensuring all the necessary measures in this regard,” he said, adding, “the lockdown policy of the government has really worked”. However, keeping in view the data, the lockdown policy will be reviewed, he mentioned.

The registration of ventilators and testing kits in under process, he said. “Once the registration is done, we can have mass production of masks and other essential tools,” he added.

“Pakistan will produce the ventilators at home and the government is also devising a mechanism in this regard.