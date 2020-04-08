Private schools reject 20pc reduction in fees, mull going to court

ISLAMABAD: Private schools have refused to comply with the government’s decision of 20 per cent decrease in fees, saying they will move court against the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) in this regard.

The refusal came after the PEIRA directed the private schools working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to reduce monthly fees for April and May. According to a notification, the decision was taken to provide relief to the parents during a nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, PEIRA clarified that those educational institutions that were charging fees less than Rs5,000 do not fall under this order.

As per earlier directions of PEIRA, no educational institution shall collect fees in advance except on a monthly basis and directed them to issue fresh challans otherwise.

It also directed that the services of all staff members working in private schools including teaching and non-teaching staff not to be terminated and staff salaries to be paid on regular basis.

The notification further stated regarding the announcement of Cambridge International on school examination in May/June 2020 and subsequent policy decisions. “The students who want to appear in CIEs upcoming examination in October/November may be permitted in accordance with CIEs policy.

However, the rest of the students may be dealt with in line with the internal policy of schools.

On the other side, the ICT Parents Association had rejected 20 percent relief in the monthly fees. The association wanted implementation of the Supreme Court verdict in that regard.

Reacting to the notification, Central President of the Private Schools Association Chaudhary Ubaid said PEIRA should take this decision back in the light of the earlier Supreme Court orders. He said that association rejected the federal and provincial governments’ decisions regarding the 20 per cent decrease in fees.

Ch. Ubaid further stated that teachers’ salaries were fixed, adding that 90 percent of private schools had rented buildings.

He said that the association rejected the PEIRA decision and will move to the court to challenge it.

He also requested the prime minister to announce an educational relief package for private schools in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.