President Alvi reviews coronavirus situation in Punjab

LAHORE: President Dr. Arif Alvi chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on Wednesday to review measures taken by the Punjab government to control the spread of coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar briefed the president about the ration and medicine helpline in the province in addition to the ration packages for the deserving in the wake of the epidemic.

Later on, President Alvi also visited coronavirus Crisis Management Cell. During the visit, the president was given a briefing about the working and progress of the state-of-the-art crisis management unit, which is being run by the Home Department.

During the visit, which also had Chief Minister Buzdar and Chief Secretary retired Maj Azam Suleman in attendance, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha informed the president that the cell is monitoring and dealing with all issues related to the virus round-the-clock. The cell also monitors the spread of this pandemic in all districts of the province, he was informed.

Speaking on occasion, President Alvi directed to publicise all departmental helplines for the public and to update all data related to the pandemic.