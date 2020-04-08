PM Imran wishes speedy recovery to his British counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday conveyed best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

In a letter to his British counterpart, PM Imran underscored the importance of Pakistan and United Kingdom working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 and for building a safer world.

British PM Johnson’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that he was “stable” and in “good spirits” was getting “standard oxygen treatment” in the intensive care unit for the coronavirus.

He also said that the 55-year-old prime minister was breathing without any other assistance. “He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support,” he added. Downing Street also confirmed that he has not been diagnosed with pneumonia.

British PM Johnson was hospitalised Sunday and admitted to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened over the course of the afternoon.