Pakistan’s mission in London delivers flowers to 10 Downing Street as Johnson fights virus

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday delivered flowers to 10 Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was admitted to the hospital two days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson tested positive for the virus on Mar 27, following which he went into self-isolation at his official residence. Subsequently, on Sunday, he was admitted to an undisclosed hospital in London. Yesterday, the premier was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital as, reports said, his condition worsened.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote to his British counterpart, wishing him “earliest recovery” and “good health”.

In his letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has also underscored the importance of Pakistan and UK working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by #Covid_19 and building a safer world. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 7, 2020

In the letter, Prime Minister Imran also underscored the importance of Pakistan and the United Kingdom working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by the epidemic, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As of writing, Britain’s coronavirus toll stands at 55,242 with 6,159 reported deaths. Some 135 patients have completely recovered.