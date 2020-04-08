Outcomes of online classes

HEC needs to understand that covid-19 is a natural disaster. In this pathetic situation the arrangement of online classes is really unfair with students because it is difficult for students to understand the necessary topic and these online classes also create a communication gap between students and teachers. Students demand that they need quality education because they will pay such fees and by having online classes their grades will get spoiled and those students who have practical research works in the current semester will do nothing because of lockdown. And one of the major things faced by students is their financial problem because every student cannot afford the heavy internet packages and some of students as well as teachers are living in areas where there is no access to the internet with 3G and 4G. I request the HEC and government to keep in view the students’ issues regarding online classes and make fair policy for this break in education.

Faseeha Jabeen

Karachi