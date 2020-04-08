Interior Ministry extends foreigners’ visas till April 30

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced that all types of visas for foreign nationals staying in Pakistan were being extended till April 30 to facilitate them in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“The competent authority has been pleased to approve that validity of all types of visas issued to foreign nationals who are currently in Pakistan, that have expired since March 15, 2020 and are due to expire by April, 30 shall be deemed to be valid till April, 30,” a notification issued by the ministry read.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the foreign nationals and the information in this regard will also be available at National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) website.

“We hope all the people concerned will not face any inconvenience,” the notification added.