Firdous urges Opp to give credit to Imran for indiscriminate accountability

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that instead of politicising the inquiry report on wheat and sugar crises, the opposition should give the credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the unprecedented across-the-board accountability process.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that the opposition was accountable for its own conduct when in power.

“Their [respective] tenures are full of [instances of] conflicts of interest […] as the nation did not forget when son subsidised his father’s [business], uncle gave a subsidy to his nephew and a [sitting] president benefitted Anwar Majeed [Omni Group chief] through subsidy.”

She said that former governments held the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) hostage to protect their own business interests through their loyalists.

“In those days,” Awan said, “only six families have controlled more than 50 percent of [country’s] sugar production.”

“In the past, selected people were allowed to make money at the cost of the people, but this would never be allowed in Naya Pakistan.”

Awan said that Prime Minister Imran has proved through his actions that nobody is above the law, noting that neither the premier nor any of his family members owned any sugar production units.

“Prime Minister’s decision to make the report public was the manifestation of his vision that protection of national interests ought to be the priority of the government.