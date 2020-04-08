Chinese, Pakistani armies hold video conference to discuss virus prevention

RAWALPINDI: Officials from the Chinese and Pakistan Army held a video conference on Wednesday and shared experience in the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Defence, around 20 health officials and experts of the two militaries attended the conference from Rawalpindi, Beijing and Wuhan City.

During the conference, the Chinese officials shared the overall situation and experience of their army’s epidemic prevention and control work, virus detection technology methods and diagnosis and treatment plans.

The two sides also focused on the exchange of emergency command coordination, epidemic prevention and control, monitoring and detection, clinical treatment and other related issues.

Pakistani officials thanked China for sharing the coronavirus prevention and treatment experience.