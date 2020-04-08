Chinese companies donate Rs5 million to PM’s relief fund

ISLAMABAD: China has announced financial, medical and technical support for Pakistan in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Heads of Chinese companies called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and announced the donation of five million rupees to Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. They also donated medical supplies worth Rs3 million which include 30,000 face masks, 100 N-95 masks and 300 protection suits to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) General Manager Li Kan apprised the prime minister about application of latest and environment-friendly technology for enhancing cotton production in China.

Zonergy Company Limited President Richard J Guo evinced interest regarding investment in the renewable energy sector of Pakistan, particularly the manufacturing of solar panels.

PM Imran appreciated their interest in investing in Pakistan. He also appreciated the generous gesture shown by the Chinese companies towards Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.