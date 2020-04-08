Billing in Corona time

As we all know the critical condition of Pakistan due to Corona Virus Government of Pakistan lockdown the country and due to this inflation rate as it’s peak. Wealthy people donates Rashan bags and help needy people and we really appreciate them.

Recently, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has permitted its domestic consumers with a bill less than Rs.2000 to pay it in easy installments. The decision was taken amid the countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus. Those consumers who have received the bill without installments can pay their bills in 3 installments at nearby banks. According to the SNGPL spokesperson, all banks have been notified of the decision.

SNGPL has taken the decision keeping in view the difficulties the poor segment of the society has been facing due to the lockdown.

Shahzaib Shaikh

Karachi