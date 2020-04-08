78 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, provincial tally reaches 2,018

LAHORE: The Punjab Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that another 78 individuals had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the province, taking the total number of those diagnosed with the virus currently stands at 2,108.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan have now reached 4,072, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s (NCCC) latest statistics released earlier in the day.

According to the report, as many as 208 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far, 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 58, including 18 recorded in Sindh, 16 in Punjab, 18 in KP, three in GB, two in Balochistan and one in the federal capital.

Overall 42 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission while the rest are of the nationals coming from

abroad.

The health authorities have conducted 42,159 tests, including 3,076 tests during the last 24 hours.