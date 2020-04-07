The worldwide healthcare albatross

Pakistan’s on auto-pilot

A teen-aged US national COVID-19 patient died on the way back from hospital after it refused treatment. He was without an insurance card (NBC News, 28 March). The gynaecology unit of Shaikh Zayed Hospital boycotted duty after unknowingly performing a caesarean section on a COVID19-positive woman. A German state’s finance minister committed suicide.

What do the news reflect? Even rich countries like the USA has not so far readied their medicare system to deal with the epidemic. A Kaiser Family Foundation study assessed the average cost of simple coronavirus treatment in USA at around $9,763, and $20,000 for complicated treatment. Out-of-pocket insurance payment would be over $1,300 (The Hill March 27, 2020). Confirmed cases in the US stood at over 367,650 with 10,943 deaths on Tuesday aternoon. These deaths are in addition to 12,000 to 61,000 deaths every year due to seasonal flu.

Modicare: To avoid lockdown in cities people are trekking back to their village. One person died having travelled 200 miles COVID19 has exposed deficiencies in Modicare. The promised hospitalisation coverage of Rs 500,000 a year to 100 million poor, or 500 million Indians, is a myth.

Nobel Economics laureate Amartya Sen doubts government’s capacity to provide healthcare alone. He says, “Basic healthcare for all can be provided at very low cost if society, including the political and intellectual leadership, can get its act together”.

India ranks 154 out of 195 countries in terms of access to healthcare, worse than Bangladesh, Nepal, Ghana and Liberia. India’s expenditure on healthcare (1.15 per cent of GDP) is among the lowest in the world. It faces a desperate shortage in health infrastructure and manpower. There are 0.7 hospital beds per 1,000 Indians (ideal be 1:1,000) and 0.6 doctors per 1,000 Indians (ideal 1:1,000). There is 1 nurse per 2,500 Indians, compared to 1 for every 150-200 in richer countries.

There is almost a 40 percent shortage of medical teachers in its 472 medical colleges. India needs 65 million surgeries a year, but only 26 million are carried out.

Short of funds, we should put our fragmented unbridled hospitals under one civil-military supervisory board, and distribute load reasonably. The Federal Government Services Hospital is supposed to cater for federal government servants. The government has shifted the burden of residents of the non-government-servant population of Rawalpindi/Islamabad to FGSH. It should be taken away. The hospital is so overcrowded nowadays that it is no good for serving personnel.

The country has the world’s highest disease burden of 700 Million DALY (Disability-Adjusted Life Year) units (or years lost due to premature death, disability, poor quality of life) and a WHO estimate says India’s economic burden just from non-communicable diseases will be $6.2 trillion between 2012 and 2030.

India tops in HIV,-AIDS and tuberculosis. Between 2004 and 2014, average medical expenditure per hospitalisation per urban patient rose by 176 percent, and 160 percent per rural patient. No wonder over 60 percent of health expenditure is out-of-pocket, amongst the highest in the world. Around 60-70 million people fall into a crushing debt cycle and into poverty each year due to “catastrophic” medical expenses. About 32 per cent of rural patients are forced to travel over five kilometres to access healthcare. The 150,000 sub-centres, or the lowest level of basic healthcare facilities in every village, catering to one for every 5000 population, exist mostly on paper-and offer only maternal and child healthcare services. For OPD, emergency or basic lab services, one has to go to one of the 25,000-plus primary health centres, while for more serious ailments, the options are far-flung community health centres, taluka hospitals or district hospitals, which work with a severe shortfall of 81 percent specialists and just 12 percent MBBS doctors.

The government has assumed role of a payer, rather than the provider, and needs to create infrastructure, resources and management.

Healthcare in Pakistan: Healthcare in Pakistan is in shambles. It appears to be on auto-pilot. No study. No survey. No commission of inquiry. Like India, it started a health card system, which has a limited coverage in specified districts.

The familiar medical systems of wealthy countries is the Bismarck model (multi-payer health-insurance model), the Beveridge model, the National Health Insurance Model, the out-of-pocket model, and the US model. The government could have picked up good points of medical systems of wealthy and poor countries alike. The Bismarck model is being followed in Belgium, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland.

Generally, healthcare providers in this model are private entities. The government neither owns nor employs most physicians. Health insurance also is provided by private companies, not by the governments. Governments strictly regulate costs and other aspects of healthcare (no arbitrary fees and fleecing). The USA outspends its peer nations on health. Yet it has no universal-health insurance, nor universal health coverage.

Thailand’s successful healthcare plan reflects three lessons: being prepared, exercising tight control, and being pragmatic and politically broadminded.

Thailand took the opposition and other stakeholders aboard. As such, the plan remained intact despite change of governments. Thailand’s per capita income, health expenditures, and tax base is comparable to India. Yet, it achieved universal healthcare in 2002.

It spends around four per cent of its GDP on health. In Thailand, out-of-pocket medical expense has fallen to 12 percent, as compared to 40-60 percent in wealthy countries. The proportion of children dying in the first five years of life fell to less than 1.2 percent. Thailand saved money by shutting down or consolidating selected good-for-nothing lackadaisical hospitals (like ours) that had large government budgets.

The ‘civilian officers paid out of defence services’ budgets should be empanelled to military (CMH/AFIC) and other hospitals (like Shifa International or Aga Khan) for secondary and tertiary treatment, to reduce FGSH patient load.

It is very difficult for government servants to get back medical expenses incurred out of their own pocket. The Civil Surgeons, including that of TB Hospital, have stopped countersigning bills. They say the hospital is closed. Even defence-paid civilians, whose bills are already signed by the AFIC commandant, are required to get bills counter-signed by the TB hospital civil surgeon. I for one suffered heart attacks in November 1999. The Controller Military Pensions (Medical Reimbursement Group) is equally lethargic in paying bills. He has not reimbursed my stents-bill despite the lapse of five months.

All hospitals are nevertheless open to private patients who could pay hefty fees.

There is no justification to close down OPDs. If so, doctors and paramedics should forego pay and perks. The civil surgeon should be divested of the power to endorse AFIC commandant/commanding officers’ signatures. Military and other accounting departments should reimburse bills without ‘quid pro quo’. Blackmarketing of masks, sanitizers and essential medicines should stop.