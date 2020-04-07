Virus toll at 4008 after provinces report new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally surged to 4,008 on Tuesday as provinces and state units reported new cases.

The toll in Punjab currently stands at 2,007 following the emergence of 89 new cases. Sindh’s tally stood at 986 as of writing. It also announced one death, taking the death toll to 18.

The federal capital reported one new case while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) reported two cases. With the confirmation of new cases, Islamabad and AJ&K’s respective tallies rose to 83 and 18.

Some 436 patients have completely recovered so far.

LAHORE POLICE LAUNCHES CRACKDOWN ON BEGGERS:

It emerged that on the special directives of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed, the police launched an anti-beggary campaign across all divisions.

According to a statement issued, the move is an effort to prevent difficulties for those distributing ration among the needy.

“Professional beggars cannot be allowed to run amok due to coronavirus,” Hameed said.

PUNJAB WILDLIFE OFFICIALS DIRECTED TO TEST FOR VIRUS:

A day after a tiger at a New York City zoo tested positive for the coronavirus, the Punjab wildlife department directed all its employees to test for the virus and forward the reports to the department within three days.

According to a press release, the department has adopted strict measures at all parks and zoos across the province.

According to the statement, veterinarians at all wildlife facilities have been told to examine the animals and present a report.

KP TO DOUBLE TESTING CAPACITY: WAZIR

KP government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir said the government is planning to enhance the diagnostic testing capacity by taking it from 5,000 to 10,000 tests per day with support from private hospitals and laboratories.

According to him, the provincial government was taking all possible measures to equip the doctors and medical staff with the required gear.

The only way to prevent further spread of the virus is to follow the guidelines provided by the government, he added.

We have distributed masks and other equipment in different districts, Wazir announced. Similarly, the items provided by NDMA have also been distributed among the health officials, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government is reviewing the latest situation and has formed a task force, headed by another aide to the chief minister who is preparing a comprehensive mechanism to deal with the situation.