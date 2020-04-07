categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
Pakistan Today
15
New Articles today
April 7, 2020
SC gives govt month’s time to operationalise quarantine centers
Doctors suggest Sindh CM to extend lockdown
Seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan, Mohmand IBOs
Effect of COVID-19 on poverty
Why schools should give a big discount on fees
Deadly blessing?
Today’s Cartoon
Coronavirus and the PTI government
CHK facing shortage of staff skilled enough to treat COVID-19 patients
Another cabinet reshuffle
The worldwide healthcare albatross
What does India do after the lockdown?
BJP leader admits anti-muslim stance
Karachi textile factory sacks 700 employees
PIA flight postponed after crew members contract COVID-19
PakistanToday
Headlines
National
City
Karachi
Lahore
Islamabad
Business
Foreign
Entertainment
Sports
Comment
Editorials
Columns
Whites lies
Cartoons
Editor’s mail
Features
E-Paper
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
Paperazzi
DNA
Profit Magazine
Epaper theDependent
The Dependent
Today’s Cartoon
by
Sabir Nazar
, (Last Updated 34 mins ago)
Cancel reply
Your Name
*
Your Email
*
Website
*
Top