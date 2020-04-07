Seven terrorists killed during North Waziristan, Mohmand IBOs

RAWALPINDI: At least seven suspected terrorists have been killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in tribal areas of North Waziristan and Mohmand, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ISPR spokesperson said that security forces conducted separate IBOs in North Waziristan and Mohmand where at least seven terrorists were killed.

According to the statement, security personnel raided Adal Khel village of South Waziristan and killed four terrorists who were trying to flee from the site. Seizure of arms and communication equipment was also made by the forces, it added.

During the Mohmand IBO, three terrorists were killed and Indian medicines, literature and other material were also recovered from their possession, it concluded.