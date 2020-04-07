SC annuls IHC order to release UTPs amid virus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an interim order, annulling the decision by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to grant bails to under-trial prisoners (UTPs) in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic and ordered authorities to arrest all detainees who had been released.

However, the apex court’s order excludes all those prisoners who are suffering from physical or mental illness, are 55 or older, male UTPs who do not have a prior conviction history; and the female and juvenile offenders.

The prisoners included in the above categories had been spared on the counsel of Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, who presented his recommendations in the court today, all of which were accepted. The top lawyer had also recommended the apex court to not extend bails to prisoners who had been accused in “cases involving abuse/violent acts against children and women”.

The apex court order came during the hearing of a petition challenging the IHC verdict, which was issued last month. The petition, which has been deemed maintainable under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, argued that the verdict in question militated against the concept of trichotomy of powers since it was within the exclusive domain of the executive to frame any policy to deal with under-trial prisoners in a manner it deemed appropriate keeping in view the coronavirus emergency.

The petition had also questioned whether the inherent powers vested in the high court under Section 561-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were unfettered or whether they can only be exercised in situations where no express statutory provisions were available.

It had also contended that “glaring omissions and mistakes have crept into the March 20 IHC order violating the law, the Constitution and public policy”.

Subsequently, on Mar 30, the Supreme Court suspended the decision while directing the provincial governments and the high courts to refrain from issuing any further directives.

Today, it observed that high courts have not been bestowed with the power of taking a suo motu notice. The hearing of the case will continue, the top court’s order added.