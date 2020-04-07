Pakistan, Turkey to work together against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have decided to work together and reinforce each other’s efforts in the fight against coronavirus.

An agreement to his effect reached during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

The prime minister offered condolences to the people of Turkey and the Turkish government over the loss of precious human lives due to COVID-19.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support and solidarity with Turkey, including Ankara’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

The prime minister also conveyed thanks for facilitation of stranded Pakistanis by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of discontinuation of flight operations.