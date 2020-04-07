Karachi textile factory sacks 700 employees

KARACHI: A textile factory situated here in the city’s industrial site area sacked as many as 700 of its employees on Tuesday.

The sacked employees, including women, elders and youngsters protested outside the factory over the decision while standing close to each other in large numbers.

Speaking to the media, the protesting employees said that not only had the textile mill owner made deductions in the last month’s salary without considering the difficulties that lie ahead, but they were also told off by the management who said that their services are not required anymore.

They lamented for being sacked in poor economic conditions, wondering they would feed their children.

It may be noted here that the Sindh government on Monday announced paid leave for all workers during the lockdown, guaranteeing that no would be laid off during the lockdown period.