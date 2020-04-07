Jang Group chief’s bail plea dismissed; remand extended for 11 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in illegal plots allotment case, followed by a 11-day extension in physical remand by an accountability court.

The division bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the petitions filed by Mir Shakil and his wife, Shaheena.

At the start of proceedings, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Special Prosecutor Faisal Raza Bukhari initiated his arguments and responded to objections raised by defence counsel Aitzaz Ahsan on last hearing.

He submitted that the bureau had put 26 questions to the accused in connection with the matter but he denied all of them, submitting that the NAB chairman was also aware of the case proceedings and the investigations were being held as per his instructions.

He alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif granted special favour to Shakil while approving the summary in 1986.

He argued that a complete block was alloted to Mir Shakil in violation of the exemption policy. He submitted that even two roads were included and there was no example of such a favour in the history.

At this, Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem questioned, whether, roads could be exempted under the policy. To which, the prosecutor replied that a road could not be exempted in any housing society.

However, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan submitted that Mir Shakil was not only old but also ill. He assured that the accused would not flee. He pleaded with the court to grant him bail against surety bonds.

The bench after hearing detailed arguments of the parties dismissed bail petitions for the release of Mir Shakil. Mir Shakil and his wife had challenged the arrest through two different petitions. They submitted that the NAB acted beyond its jurisdiction and violated it’s own policies. They had submitted that the plots were exempted in accordance with the then prevalent policy.

REMAND EXTENDED:

Separately, an accountability court extended the physical remand of for another 11 days in illegal plots allotment case. Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the NAB officials produced Mir Shakil on expiry of his physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court about investigations conducted so far. He pleaded with the court for granting further 15-day physical remand of the accused to complete the investigation in the case of alleged plot allotment granted by then Punjab CM Nawaz Sharif.

He submitted that a questionnaire had been sent to Nawaz Sharif in the matter. He also informed the court that the Lahore High Court had dismissed post-arrest bail petitions for release of Mir Shakil on Tuesday.

However, a counsel for Mir Shakil opposed the remand plea. He submitted that the bureau acted beyond its jurisdiction and arrested his client. He submitted that it’s a plot allotment matter and only the Lahore Development Authority could review it.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of parties, extended Mir Shakil remand for another 11 days and ordered for producing him on April 18 again.

The court expressed serious annoyance over Mir Shakil’s daughter recording the proceedings. However, she deleted the recording and sought an apology.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was taken into custody following his appearance in the anti-corruption watchdog’s office in Lahore on March 12 after he failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation. He was also grilled by NAB on March 5.