Govt to formulate strategy on relief operations, Firdous says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) recommendations regarding allowing businesses to operate will be tabled before the cabinet.

In a series of tweets, Firdous said: “[Government] will reach the homes of deserving people in coordination with the provinces.

“A strategy will be formulated on the relief efforts by Tiger Force and philanthropists,” she added.

“Protecting the people from the coronavirus and providing relief to them is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s number one priority.”

پاکستان کے عوام کوکورونا سے محفوظ رکھنا اور ان کیلئے ریلیف کی فراہمی وزیراعظم عمران خان کی ترجیح نمبر1 ہے۔آج کابینہ اجلاس میں حکومت کے ریلیف اقدامات کی نچلی سطح پر منتقلی کے عمل کا جائزہ لیا جائے گا۔عوام کی سہولیات کی راہ میں حائل کوئی رکاوٹ برداشت نہیں کی جائیگی۔#COVID2019 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 7, 2020

“With the cooperation of provinces,” she said, “the government will provide assistance to the impecunious strata at their doorsteps.”