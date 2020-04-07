﻿ Govt to formulate strategy on relief operations, Firdous says - Pakistan Today

Govt to formulate strategy on relief operations, Firdous says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) recommendations regarding allowing businesses to operate will be tabled before the cabinet.

In a series of tweets, Firdous said: “[Government] will reach the homes of deserving people in coordination with the provinces.

“A strategy will be formulated on the relief efforts by Tiger Force and philanthropists,” she added.

“Protecting the people from the coronavirus and providing relief to them is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s number one priority.”

“With the cooperation of provinces,” she said, “the government will provide assistance to the impecunious strata at their doorsteps.”



