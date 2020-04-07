FIA conducts raids on sugar mills, seizes records

Days after the release of inquiry commission’s report on wheat and sugar crises, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday conducted raids on different sugar mills and seized records to confirm whether the country’s sugar stocks were exported or imported.

According to a local news outlet, the agency’s officials were staying at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen’s office since March 20 and had also interrogated his chief financial officer (CFO) regarding the records.

Meanwhile, Tareen took to Twitter and confirmed that the sugar inquiry commission has been engaging with mills, including three mills of his own. He said that he has been sharing all records with them and has given them full access to his server as well. He, however, denied that anything had been seized.