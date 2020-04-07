Efforts underway to repatriate Pakistanis stranded around world: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the early repatriation of Pakistanis stranded at airports across the world amid the coronavirus outbreak, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister was on an unannounced visit to the crisis management unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), which was set up to help stranded Pakistanis return home. During the visit, Qureshi was briefed on the performance of the cell.

He also reviewed received complaints and expressed satisfaction over their performance of officials.

Qureshi also reiterated the importance of uniting to overcome the challenges faced by the pandemic. “We, as a nation, have to overcome this challenge. It is a test for the whole nation,” he said.

Last week, the foreign minister had said that bringing back Pakistanis stranded was the top priority of the government.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis announced that more than 1,000 stranded Pakistanis had been repatriated after the partial resumption of international flight operations.

PIA PILOTS REFUSE TO FLY UNTIL PROVISION OF PPE:

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) pilots refused to fly until the provision of personal protection equipment (PPE). The demand came after two pilots and an air hostess, aboard a special flight returning from Canada, tested positive for the virus.

Islamabad-bound PK-9813, which was carrying 161 Pakistan and scheduled to take off from Baghdad International Airport at 05:00 AM on Tuesday morning, was cancelled after the pilots refused to operate the flight despite repeated assurances by the high-ups in this regard.

Stuck at Baghdad Airport. waiting for PIA special flight PK-9814. Delayed 7 hours already, further delayed Till 23:30. Getting news that flight is cancelled now. 75 passengers at airport since 12 Hours.@Official_PIA @sayedzbukhari @mophrd @ForeignOfficePk — aneel kumar (@KhatriAneel) April 7, 2020

The refusal came following an ongoing standoff between the PIA and the Pakistan Air Line Pilots’ Association (Palpa) after the three crewmembers contracted the virus.

The association has also protested the non-provision of safety equipment to the carrier’s crew by the PIA.