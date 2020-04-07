DRAP bars unlicenced companies from making sanitisers

The Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has said that the manufacturers with valid drug manufacturing licence (DML) or valid enlistment certificates (Form-6) with topical or external preparations section will be only allowed make hand sanitisers.

The permission was granted only on campaign basis for a period of three months with the provisional permission of the health & OTC division.

According to the notification, DRAP considering the public health urgency and the dire need of availability of quality hand sanitizers the coronavirus pandemic took the decision in the public interest.

WHO standard for santisiers: Alcohol (ethanol) 80% volume/ volume in an aqueous solution denatured or Isopropyl Alcohol (75% v/v) in an aqueous solution — Glycerol (1.455% v/v) and Hydrogen peroxide (0.125% v/v).

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry shared a list of sanitizer brands, selling fake or substandard products.