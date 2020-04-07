Doctors suggest Sindh CM to extend lockdown

–Total coronavirus cases reach 986 in Sindh, 269 patients recovered so far

KARACHI: Owners and chief executive officers (CEO) of private hospitals along with leading doctors of the country have urged Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend the lockdown beyond the given date of April 14, warning that the spread of coronavirus could not be controlled otherwise.

The development came on Tuesday during a meeting between the Sindh CM and health workers here at the CM’s House. The meeting was attended by Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari, EOC Coordinator Rehan Baloch, Dr Asim Hussain of Ziauddin Hospital, Dr Syed Junaid Shah of A.O Clinic, Dr Saadia Virk of South City Hospital, Dr Umer

Jang of NMC, Creek General Hospital CEO Dr Bilal Faiz, Abdullah Essa Laboratory CEO Dr Farhan Essa, Dr Tahir Yousuf of Tahir Medical Center, Manhaj Qudwai, Health Care Commission CEO, SHCC Commissioner Jawad Amin Khan, Dr Ali Imam of Imam Clinic, Ali Farhan of Darul Sehat, Dr Salman Fareedi of LNH, Zerkais Ankleseria of Ankle Saria Hospital, Brig Dr Waqar of Memon Medical Institute, Dr Mazhar Nizam of Patel Hospital Commodore Kamran Khan, AKU’s Dr Sadiq Ansari and others.

“The virus would spread like wildfire if the lockdown is withdrawn or eased off,” they warned, adding “a large population of the city is made of slum dwellers – they live in small houses with large families, travel in crowded buses. Such kind of crowding would transmit infections in buses and on the streets and would take the virus back to their homes and where the infection would spread to their family members and the rest of the locality as well”.

The chief minister told the participants of the meeting that he wanted their support, cooperation and guidance to fight coronavirus. “This is why I have bothered you here,” he said, adding that he would consult with his cabinet and other stakeholders on the issue.

It may be mentioned here that the Sindh CM has formed a committee headed by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho comprising Dr Asim, Dr Sadia and various others to work out a plan including the requirements and arrangements to tackle the situation.

All doctors lauded the efforts and prompt action of the chief minister, adding that had he not taken timely measures the situation would have been out of control and assured Shah that they would provide him with equipment, manpower, technical and expert support whenever the provincial government might need.

Earlier, in a video message for citizens released by the CM House, Shah had informed that the provincial tally of COVID cases had reached 986 as of Tuesday afternoon due to the emergence of 54 new cases.

According to the details, the breakup includes 159 cases in Hyderabad, two in Jamshoro, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, one in Sujawal, one in Dadu, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, one in Sanghar, four in Naushehro Feroze, 274 in Sukkur, two in Ghotki, 13 in Larkana, one Jacobabad, 159 Karachi East, 66 Karachi West, 110 South, 93 Central, 44 Malir, 36 Korangi.

The number of recovered patients is 269 so far.

As of Tuesday afternoon, we have conducted 10,223 tests, including 634 that were done today,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Qadir Soomro, saying that his sacrifice has saved the lives of a large number of patients.

“I salute my doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 at the frontline. The services of doctors other para-medical staff are commendable,” he added.

Skin Specialist Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro had passed away after getting infected on March 28 when he was helping COVID-19 suspects and patients. He was admitted to hospital on March 31 and lost his life on April 6.