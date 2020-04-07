Deadly blessing?

The coronavirus pandemic gives credence to Thomas Malthus. (Thomas Robert Malthus wrote a paper in 1798 titled Principle of Population . He believed that natural forces would correct the imbalance between food supply and population growth in the form of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes and human-made actions such as wars and famines.)

I remember when I joined Government College Lahore 64 years ago in my first year of Economics class ( Professor Fiza ur Rehman ) we were taught Malthusian Theory of Population which in the last 50 years became very Controversial and labelled as Tool of the white supremacist and Plutocrats

Thomas Malthus theorized that populations grew in A geometric progression is a sequence of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous one by a fixed, non-zero number called the common ratio. For example, in the sequence 2, 10, 50, 250, 1250, the common ratio is 5.

Additionally, he stated that food production increases in. An arithmetic progression is a sequence of numbers such that the difference between the consecutive terms is constant. For example, in series 2, 5, 8, 11, 14, 17, the common difference of 3. He derived this conclusion due to this, we can conclude that populations will grow faster than the supply of food. This exponential population growth will lead to a shortage of food. Malthus then argued that because there will be a higher population than the availability of food, many people will die from the shortage of food. He theorized that this correction would take place in the form of Positive Checks (or Natural Checks) and Preventative Checks. These checks would lead to the Malthusian catastrophe, which would bring the population level back to a ‘sustainable level.’ He believed that natural forces would correct the imbalance between food supply and population growth in the form of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes and human-made actions such as wars and famines.To correct the imbalance, Malthus also suggested using preventative measures to control the growth of the population. These measures include family planning, late marriages, and celibacy.

The Malthusian Trap (or “Malthusian Population Trap”) is the idea that higher levels of food production created by more advanced agricultural techniques create higher population levels, which then lead to food shortages because the higher population needs to live on land that would have previously used to grow crops. Even as technological advancement would normally lead to per capita income gains, theorizes Malthus, these gains are not achieved because in practice the advancement also creates population growth. Once the population exceeds what food supplies can support, this supposedly creates a Malthusian crisis with widespread famine as well as rampant disease. This ends up decreasing the population to earlier levels. What Thomas Malthus envisaged 222 years ago should not be ignored and we should recognise that Thomas Malthus was a man capable of an extraordinary farsightedness.

I am not promoting Malthusian philosophy but only saying that coronavirus gives credence to the controversial Malthusian Theory of Population. I personally think when humans cross their boundaries against the nature which are set by Almighty God then the natural forces come into effect such as floods, famine, earthquakes, diseases and harmful developments take place

Although coronavirus is man made but it has God’s blessings to set the Global Imbalance in the Right place for the times to come .

Aftab A Chaudhry

Lahore