Pakistan to raise testing capacity as corona cases cross 4,000

–Asad Umar says daily testing capacity to reach 25,000 by month’s end

–Dr Mirza says mass COVID-19 curve can be flattened through mass testing

–Punjab accounts for half of Pakistan’s cases; Balochistan extends lockdown for another two weeks

ISLAMABAD: As coronavirus cases crossed 4,000 on Tuesday, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan will be able to conduct 25,000 tests per day by the end of April.

Punjab’s cases tally reached 2,004 after another 86 cases emerged. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Spokesperson Qaiser Asif explained that 726 patients were pilgrims being kept at quarantine centres, 539 were associated with Raiwind and the Tableeghi Markaz, 49 cases had been detected in prisoners, while the remaining 690 had been detected in citizens across the province.

Sindh reported 54 additional cases, taking the provincial tally to 986. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more people had recovered over the past 24 hours, while one more death was recorded.

The federal capital reported one new case while Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported two cases. With the confirmation of new cases, Islamabad and AJK’s respective tallies increased to 83 and 18.

About 55 people have died and 249 have recovered so far across the country.

Addressing a conference with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that last month, the country was struggling to conduct 1,000 tests daily but the capacity was being increased.

He said that the government will also start handing out protective gear and medical equipment to the hospitals directly from Thursday. “We are taking every step to ensure the protection of our healthcare personnel,” he added.

He also dispelled the notion of Pakistanis having immunity from COVID-19 and said that so far more than 50 people had died while more than 20 had been shifted on ventilators. “I know that our nation is self-confident but please take care of yourselves,” he added.

Dr Mirza revealed that in Pakistan, 163 tests are being conducted per one million people. In comparison, 50 tests per one million are being carried out in India and 964 per million in Iran.

While acknowledging that the figure of 163 tests per million is “not really” enough, he said that “all efforts are being put into increasing our testing capacity”. The curve of coronavirus cases can be flattened in Pakistan through mass testing, he added.

He further said that 577 cases were detected in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, adding that the jump in numbers was caused because new data had been fed into the system.

BALOCHISTAN EXTENDS LOCKDOWN:

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government extended the ongoing lockdown in the province till April 21.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal confirmed the recovery of 31 patients in the province.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government decided to grant $250,000 through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to Pakistan to aid the country in its battle against COVID-19.

Japanese assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic now totals $2.45 million.

Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori also commended the tremendous efforts of the Pakistani government and its people in the country’s fight to curb the spread of the virus.