Coronavirus and the PTI government

The negative impact of “Ghabrana Naheen”policy

The fast increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan may not equal the spread of the epidemic in Europe and America, but is still threatening. The first pandemic-positive case was reported in Pakistan on February 26. In less than seven weeks the number of patients escalated to 4004. The first death caused by COVID-19 was reported on March 1. In less than six weeks the toll had risen to 55. . Punjab recorded 538 new cases on Monday– the highest single-day spike so far across Pakistan. The number of confirmed cases in the province has now reached 2004, more than half of the country’s total.

The PTI administration has all along underestimated the danger posed by the virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan nourished the hope that it would be wiped out or lose potency during the coming ‘hot and dry’ weather. Any single day with fewer cases compared to other days is presented by Health SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza to rouse false hopes. The top bureaucracy in the government health sector maintains that while the number of coronavirus cases may be high, the number of critical patients and pandemic-related deaths will remain very low in view of Pakistan’s special genetic and social conditions, and medical policies. The wishful thinking restrains the government from large-scale testing.

The generally relaxed attitude has led the government to go slow on providing monetary or food relief to those affected by lock downs. Despite the package announced by the PM, not a rupee has been delivered to those made jobless. The government machinery has shown negligence in providing protective kits to doctors and other medical personnel required to deal with coronavirus cases leading to the death of at least two doctors. Doctors have widely criticized that apathy, while in Quetta the protesting medical staff was brutally thrashed by police. That the COAS had to dispatch the required material is a reflection on the government’s performance.

The government’s take-it-easy posture has created a sense of carelessness in the general public. In big cities like Karachi and Lahore, more people are violating the instructions issued to observe isolation and social distancing. Unless the government is seen to be concerned and firm the violation is likely to cause a surge in corona cases.