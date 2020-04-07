23 News Talks to Faisal Qureshi!

— Ever wanted to ask enticing questions to your favorite celebrities? 23 News is doing the job for you and they just got Faisal to spill the beans!

KARACHI: We all have so many questions that we always wanted to ask our favorite celebrities, don’t we? 23 News just gave us a treat and got some of our questions answered from Faisal Qureshi!



23 Questions with 23 News previously took us on a one-take journey through Hamza’s house in a whirlwind of Q&A session. For a moment we felt like we were right there in his house listening to him talk about the things we always wanted to know! Some of our favorite bits were Hamza giving us candid insight into his life.



This time around 23 Question with 23 News did a very interesting and comic session with Faisal Qureshi. As Faisal walked around his lawn, he gave us some funny insights into the media industry and his likes and dislikes.

Faisal spoke about professionalism in the industry, his upcoming film “Money Back Guarantee”, lessons he should have learnt and even bungee jumping!

Before we give too much of it away, we would let you watch the rest of the interview to find out everything on your own!



Stay tuned to 23 News’ social media pages to find more of your favorite celebrities on 23 Questions with 23 News series!