We, life will not be same post lockdown, says Sindh CM

–Philanthropists will be responsible if they infect a poor person while distributing ration, Shah warns while instructing to take all precautionary measures

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the threat of COVID-19 has completely changed our lifestyle, therefore, his government is preparing Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) for every sector, including mosques, educational institutions, and shopping centres, for post lockdown life.

Speaking via a video message released from the CM House here on Monday, Murad said, “New rules of leading day to day life are developing. In the post-lockdown period, life will not be the same as it was a few months ago. Everyone will have to reshape his and her domestic, business, social life”.

Shah said that his government had engaged health experts, top government functionaries and social scientists to work out SOPs that would bind people to offer prayers, do business and lead social and domestic life according to rules. “It is very clear that the life has changed and will be only and only be health-oriented from now onwards,” he said.

Talking about COVID-19 cases in the province, he said the tally had reached 932. Of these cases, 27.5 per cent of the infected people, equalling 253 people, had recovered whereas 17 patients could not survive.

“As of Monday morning, 9,589 tests had been conducted after which 51 new cases were detected, adding that at present, 662 patients were under treatment in public private hospitals whereas 342 people were under isolation in their houses.

The chief minister urged philanthropists distributing ration to maintain social distancing from the recipients at all costs. “It would be a crime against poor people if they get infected because you [philanthropists] failed to maintain distance while giving them ration,” he warned.

The Sindh CM also urged citizens to keep a social distance from elders and children because they are more prone to the threat of infection. “Your precautions will be surety of the health of your near and dear ones,” he added.

While concluding his message, the Shah said that coronavirus infected or suspected people would be receiving phone calls from government offices.

“I would request you to cooperate with the government even if you receive calls from multiple departments for inquiring about your health and personal information – we all are doing this for you,” he said.