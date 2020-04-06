[WATCH]: Pakistan opens up first virus drive-thru testing facility

KARACHI: The Sindh government has opened up the country’s first drive-through coronavirus testing facility in Karachi, as part of its attempts to stem the spread of the pandemic in the province, where the toll is rising.

Established in the Jahangir Kothari Parade area of Clifton, the testing centre will enable suspected patients to get themselves tested without having to wait in long hospital queues.

The doctors, paramedical staff, and other personnel deployed at the facility have been provided with all the necessary protective equipment and gear to safeguard against the virus, a press release earlier said.

According to the Sindh government, people who visit the testing station will be registered and given a number, but for the test to be conducted, they should possess a travel history or certain symptoms of the virus.