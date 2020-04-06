Torkham border opened for Afghans

–2.2m families to get Rs18,000 relief assistance in two phases, says Ajmal

— Masks, gloves, protective kits etc. being sent to district governments for distribution

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday announced that Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been opened for four days so that Afghan nationals could return to their country whereas the border point would shut down again on April 9.

In a media briefing here after a meeting with Chief Minister (CM) Mehmood Khan in the chair, KP Government Spokesman Ajmal Wazir told assured that all facilities were being provided to Afghan nationals returning to their country in the wake of the pandemic whereas the whole operation was also being monitored.

The meeting was attended by KP Health Minister, Corp Commander Peshawar, Chief Secretary, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary Health and other high officials of different departments.

Ajmal further told that the meeting was informed that as many as 2.2 million families of the province would be given Rs12,000 each as a four month relief assistance fund in the first phase under the Ehsas Programme while Rs6,000 payment would be made to each family as relief assistance from the provincial government in the second phase.

“CM Mahmood Khan has also approved Rs1.2 billion special Zakat fund for 100,000 deserving families of the province under which each family would be given Rs12,000 assistance,” he added.

Ajmal said the chief minister had issued directives regarding the provision of special care to 5,300 persons of Tablighi Jammat currently staying in quarantine due to some persons in their community testing positive for the novel virus.

“The CM directed to ensure timely screening and testing of all persons so that they could return to their homes at the earliest whereas until then they would be treated as guests, however, the CM has urged members of the Tablighi Jammat to adopt all precautionary measures, including social distancing, during their meetings and other activities,” he added.

Ajmal said that out of 5,300, 70 per cent persons were from other provinces while 310 were foreigners.

He said that the home secretary and relief department have confirmed that orders for various equipment items and gadgets, including masks, gloves, protective kits and others have started being received and are being sent to district governments.

These protective kits would be provided to all frontline workers on a priority basis.

The CM highly appreciated the medical staff and frontline workers in the war against the corona pandemic and expressed hope that the virus would be defeated with the combined efforts of all these frontline staff and citizens.

It may be mentioned here that 33 new confirmed cases of coronavirus emerged in KP whereas the provincial toll stood at 405 at the time of the filing of this report.