Punjab govt directs private schools to give 20pc fee concession

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday directed private schools in the province to give 20 per cent concession in tuition fee in addition to collecting the fees of the following two months separately.

Addressing a news briefing in Lahore, the chief minister further said that private schools have been directed to not layoff their employees.

•The fees will be collected on a monthly bases

The decision was taken last week in a meeting of a special committee which was headed by Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat and attended by Minister for School Education Murad Raas.

At the time, the law minister had said the schools were asked to come up with recommendations within two days, adding that after receiving proposals from the school owners, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would take the final decision.

He had, however, said that private school owners should voluntarily give a discount of at least 20 per cent in the monthly fees of April and May. Basharat had further urged the schools not to take a three-month fee at a time, neither any teacher should be fired nor their salary deducted.