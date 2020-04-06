Punjab extends partial lockdown as virus toll surges

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday extended the partial lockdown in the province till April 14 as the virus toll surged to 3,529.

According to a notification issued, the provincial government has asked citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Pakistan’s coronavirus toll rose to 3,529 after the provinces and administrative units reported 136 fresh cases.

The toll is witnessing a seemingly unending surge despite all-out efforts by the federal and provincial governments. Punjab, which by last week was behind Sindh, is now leading the chart with 1500 confirmed cases with latter trailing behind with 885 infectious cases.

NA COMMITTEE TO MEET TODAY:

A 25-member parliamentary committee constituted for monitoring and supervision of the COVID-19 situation is scheduled to hold a video conference today under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will give a briefing to the committee over economic and trade situation besides giving detailed information regarding the federal government’s economic plan. Commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood will apprise the impact of the pandemic over trade activities across the country.

A comprehensive review will be presented over coronavirus situation by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal regarding the measures adopted to contain the virus.

SINDH ISSUES SOPs FOR BURYING CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS:

The Sindh Health Department issued guidelines for burying those who have died due to the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, the deceased but not be touched and those performing the burial must maintain distance and minimise exposure.

The advisory also advises against large funeral (Janaza) gatherings while allowing the family to participate in grave closing.

Separately, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed officials to establish intensive care units (ICUs) at six hospitals in Karachi.

Chairing a meeting of the provincial health department, the chief minister said that the ICUs will be set up at Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lyari General Hospital, Trauma Centre, Dow Ojha Campus and Services Hospital.

“We are preparing wards in advance so that there isn’t an issue in the future in case of an emergency,” the chief minister said.

PUNJAB GOVT OUTLINES RULES FOR WELFARE ACTIVES:

The Punjab government has issued a notification outlining the rules under which welfare activities can be carried out in the province.

“Any individual, organisation or any other entity that intends to undertake philanthropic activity on its own, shall have to submit an application to the deputy commissioner […] who shall determine the mode, area and extent of the activity,” the statement reads.

128 PAKISTANIS STRANDED IN UZBEKISTAN RETURN HOME:

128 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Uzbekistan amid the ban on inbound international flights, were brought back through a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Monday.

According to a press release, as a humanitarian gesture, the same flight also brought back some 22 Uzbek nationals from Pakistan.

These citizens included tourists who went to Uzbekistan on short-term visit visas and could not return due to the air traffic ban.