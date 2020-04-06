Private sector employees protected from financial vows: Ghani promises

Sindh’ Minister for Education Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government would ensure that all private sector employees get their due salaries and are not laid off.

Speaking to the media in a press conference here on Monday, Ghani said that people have been given the facility of paying off gas bills through instalments and a suggestion for providing relief to tenants on rent is also under consideration.

He said that the government has released funds of Rs80 million for rations.

According to the details, the government is able to keep track of the people who have received rations through the Sindh Relief Initiative app and till now, rations have been distributed among 215,000 people through welfare organisations.

However, he admitted that people have been observed selling distributed goods to retails stores.

The impression that the Sindh government did not do much for the people is completely false as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had given directions to carry out ration distribution discreetly,” he said, adding that the government has been providing rations to the needy on a scale never seen in the country’s history before.