Precautions

As newspaper enjoys a vast readership, so I want to highlight some safety measures on Corona-virus. The new corona-virus, the 7th known virus that infect humans, has been named COVID-19. It is a global pandemic that has covered the whole world and has taken a lot of lives.

There are some common signs of this infection include fever, coughing and breathing difficulties. In severe cases, it can cause pneumonia, multiple organ failure and death. So, it is necessary to take safety measures and spread awareness in order to safeguard our life from great loss of many lives. Here are some precautionary measures such as washing our hands with soap and water, using the elbow when sneezing or coughing. Maintain a social distance at least six feet avoid touching your face, eyes and mouth when unwashed hands.

Also avoid unnecessary, unprotected contact with animals and be sure to thoroughly wash hands after contact.

Fidak Zahra

Attock