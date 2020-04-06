NA committee to meet today as virus toll surges to 3292

LAHORE: Pakistan’s coronavirus toll rose to 3,292 on Monday after the provinces and administrative units reported 136 fresh cases.

The toll is witnessing a seemingly unending surge despite all-out efforts by the federal and provincial governments. Punjab, which by last week was behind Sindh, is now leading the chart with 1500 confirmed cases with latter trailing behind with 885 infectious cases.

A 25-member parliamentary committee constituted for monitoring and supervision of the COVID-19 situation is scheduled to hold a video conference today under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will give a briefing to the committee over economic and trade situation besides giving detailed information regarding the federal government’s economic plan. Commerce adviser Abdul Razak Dawood will apprise the impact of the pandemic over trade activities across the country.

A comprehensive review will be presented over coronavirus situation by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal regarding the measures adopted to contain the virus.

SINDH ISSUES SOPs FOR BURYING CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS:

The Sindh Health Department issued guidelines for burying those who have died due to the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, the deceased but not be touched and those performing the burial must maintain distance and minimise exposure.

The advisory also advises against large funeral (Janaza) gatherings while allowing the family to participate in grave closing.

PUNJAB GOVT OUTLINES RULES FOR WELFARE ACTIVES:

The Punjab government has issued a notification outlining the rules under which welfare activities can be carried out in the province.

“Any individual, organisation or any other entity that intends to undertake philanthropic activity on its own, shall have to submit an application to the deputy commissioner […] who shall determine the mode, area and extent of the activity,” the statement reads.