Marriyum asks govt to shift focus from Sharifs to coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the federal government should “concentrate” on providing doctors and paramedical staff with personal protective equipment (PPE), instead of “slinging mud” on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here, Aurangzeb said: “Doctors and paramedical staff need to be provided protection due to the rapidly increasing cases in the country. Their lives are on the line yet the government is busy focusing on Nawaz, Shehbaz and the media.”

The statement came two days after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made public its inquiry report into the recent wheat and sugar crises which witnessed a sharp surge in the prices of said commodities. The report, in addition to ruling bigwigs, named Shehbaz’s son Salman Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz’s daughter’s father-in-law Chaudhry Munir as the beneficiaries of the artificial crisis.

The report, which was initially shared with Prime Minister Imran Khan, was made public on premier’s special directives despite the mention of his confidante Jahangir Khan Tareen.