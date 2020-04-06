Lessons from Taiwan

As a neighbouring country of China, Taiwan has taken every single measure too early to be safe from covid-19 (Corona viruses). and consider it very seriously because they have learnt a leson from the SARS crisis in 2003, that’s why the government of Taiwan acted swiftly and establish a Central command centre in order to respond the outbreak. Moreover, Taiwan minister held press conference almost every day to provide latest updates in information to public therefore, their public is aware about each and every movement of world.

Taiwan also ban on export and import and blocked every entry point of China since 3 months later. By such praiseworthy actions they are having only few cases and they prove that democracy can successfully fight the virus without an authoritarian response and they manage a better democratic model for Pandemics.

Sameer umrani

Malir karachi