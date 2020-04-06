Imran initiated self-accountability process in greater national interest: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minster Imran Khan took a historic step by starting the self-accountability process in greater national interest.

Addressing a press conference, the Dr Firdous said that the prime minister reshuffled the federal cabinet to improve governance and performance. “No such example of self-accountability is available in the in political history of Pakistan,” she said.

She said that the steps taken by the premier were the manifestation of ‘Naya Pakistan’ where institutions are given preference over personalities.

She also said that the in the 2018 general election, the people of Pakistan gave mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to root out corruption and the county was moving towards that direction under the leadership of PM Imran.

The SAPM said that the premier was fulfilling his responsibilities as a trustee of masses and he has the conviction that interference in public welfare would not be tolerated. “Unfortunately, 5 per cent elite had usurped the rights of 95 per cent general public but PM Imran has waged a struggle to give them their usurped rights,” she said.

She also said that the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) was created to control monopolies but instead of performing its duties it colluded with the cartels which resulted in addition to the problems of the general public. She added that the process of restructuring of CCP was being started so that such situations could be avoided in future.

She also said that steps were being taken to collect and maintain the data related to sugar industry from sugarcane produce, sugar production and its cost through technology.

The PM’s aide said that at this critical juncture when the nation was fighting coronavirus, there was a need of unity to defeat this pandemic.

Dr Firdous said some leaders in the opposition were trying to get political mileage from the current situation, adding that an opposition politician held a press conference and tried to mislead the nation about the issue. She urged the opposition to have courage to give credit to PM Imran over the start of the process of self -accountability.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the SAPM said that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is the manifestation of PM Imran’s love and affection for the impecunious strata. She said that welfare programme would help the economically vulnerable to survive the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. She added that the agenda of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was to ensure public service delivery.