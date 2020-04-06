Health professionals to be provided protective gear on priority basis: PM

–PM directs activation of Corona Relief Tiger Force at provincial level

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed the government’s resolve to provide protective gear to health professionals on priority basis in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he said that the doctors and medical staff are vanguards in the fight against the spread of this killer disease.

PM Imran directed that benefits of already announced comprehensive package for the construction sector should reach lower strata of society, especially labourers.

He said that funds of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) should be spent on projects associated with small and medium industries.

The meeting was apprised that 49,500 protective kits have already been dispatched to various provincial hospitals and the delivery of more kits would be completed in next few days.

CORONA RELIEF TIGER FORCE:

Separately, PM Imran directed the immediate activation of the Corona Relief Tiger Force at the provincial level as around 739,000 youngsters have registered themselves to join the volunteers’ body for relief work during the lockdown.

During a meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Youth Affairs Usman Dar updated the prime minister and consulted with him on operational matters regarding the force. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the report, a PM Office statement said.

On the prime minister’s directives, the live update of the Tiger Force has also been made public and linked with the government’s official portal of COVID-19.

Dar told the prime minister that majority of those who had registered for the volunteers’ force were of students and social workers, besides doctors, political workers, engineers, teachers, lawyers, journalists, retired armed forces officers and people from the corporate sector.

Among the total registered people, 494,000 hailed from Punjab, 111,000 from Sindh, 102,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 10,000 from Islamabad, 9,000 from Balochistan and 8,000 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The prime minister lauded the passion and national spirit shown by the youth in these difficult times. He said that the Tiger Force would soon be activated at the provincial and district levels, and directed his special assistant to keep him updated on the statistics of the force.