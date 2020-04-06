Ehsaas cash program manifestation of Imran’s love for impecunious strata: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program is the manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s love and affection for the impecunious strata.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said the welfare program would help the economically vulnerable to survive the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. She added that the agenda of Naya Pakistan was to ensure public service delivery.

The government will formally launch the said program on April 8, aiming at “simple and easy rollout, using the existing at-scale digital payment capacity of the government […] which has been developed within the Poverty Alleviation Division.”

According to details, under the initiative, Rs144 billion will be distributed among 12 million families across the country. Selected families will be paid an Rs12,000 stipend in a lump sum for a period of four months.

Separately, Punjab and Sindh have decided to contribute funding for the assistance of an additional 700,000 and 250,000 persons, respectively.

According to the official document, if the demand for the incentive is higher, “additional resources may be earmarked”.