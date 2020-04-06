Coronavirus claims life of doctor in Karachi

KARACHI: Skin Specialist Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro passed away after getting infected with coronavirus on Monday.

Soomro, who was Pakistan Steel Mills (PSMs) ex-chief medical officer (CMO), tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago while working as a Medical Superintendent (MS) at Al-Khidmat Hospital Gulshan-e-Hadeed

He died during treatment at Indus Hospital Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that about a dozen frontline health workers in Sindh have contracted the deadly virus quarantined from suspected and confirmed COVID patients in Sindh so far.