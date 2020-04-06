Cabinet members benefitted from sugar crisis: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the people who profited during the wheat and sugar crisis in the country include members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s federal cabinet.

“The government’s policies were manipulated and some people used it to their advantage to make a profit during the sugar crisis in the country,” he said while talking to media on Monday. There is increase in prices in any industry but when such people sit in power they use it for their own advantage, Abbasi added.

“People were made to pay the price while only a few people reaped profits,” he remarked.

He said that he will not take anyone’s name as it’s against his leadership to take names. “We calculated that the two main groups, JDW and RYK, made a profit of Rs20 billion and Rs15bn, respectively,” he added.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi were named as the top beneficiaries of the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year, according to an inquiry report issued April 4.

The 32-page report was prepared by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia, based on the findings of an inquiry committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.