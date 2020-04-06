117 Punjab factories to resume operations

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reopen 117 factories after a 14-day suspension of all business activities across the province due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The Punjab Home Department, issuing a notification in this regard here on Monday, said that the decision was taken to curb financial losses and unemployment for thousands of daily wage workers.

According to the details, the factories allowed to open are related to eight industries that deal in meat, food processing, textile, leather and auto parts.

On Saturday, the Punjab government allowed auto workshops, spare-part shops and oil depots and also opened the national highways.

Tyre shops and hotels where truck drivers rest have also been opened on the request of goods transporters.

The permissions have resulted in the resumption of transportation of daily food items across Punjab.