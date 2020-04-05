Shehbaz seeks action against people involved in sugar crisis

–Firdous says PML-N chief didn’t need to act all high and mighty

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday demanded strict accountability against those involved in manufacturing sugar, wheat crisis.

In a statement, he said that the report compiled by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) is a “conviction against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar”.

Shehbaz concluded that he is waiting patiently how Imran Khan would act against the people responsible for the crisis in Pakistan.

Shehbaz said he flew back to Pakistan to wage a war against coronavirus along with the people of Pakistan and added that it was to rise above petty political differences and defeat the menace of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government’s chief spokesperson, Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a media briefing in Sialkot, said that younger Sharif didn’t need to act all high and mighty over the report.

“This report has also mentioned a Rs1.4 billion subsidy given to Suleman Shehbaz,” she said, referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s son.

She said that the current government had provided Rs3bn in subsidies whereas the past government had provided subsidies worth Rs22bn.

“Let’s see when Shehbaz Sharif calls his dutiful son over from London for punishment.”

Suleman, in his defence, has claimed that the Rs1.4bn figure “is a lie concocted by Imran Khan and his cronies”.

He has shared a screenshot of year-on-year allocation of subsidy to sugar exports, showing a little over Rs330 million in subsidy from 2014-2018 and no subsidy for 2018-19.